When can you walk under the Memorial Drive Land Bridge tunnel?

HOUSTON – Question: When are they going to finish that work on the Memorial Land Bridge tunnel?

Answer: It’s been going on for years and accessing Memorial Drive has been a struggle, not only for drivers but also for cyclists and pedestrians near Memorial Park.

Starting in March, cars will be able to drive on Memorial Drive through the first tunnel under the new land bridge. The eastbound tunnels will open first and then the westbound tunnels will open in April. And check this out: you’re invited to a free preview party this Saturday hosted by the Memorial Park Conservancy, for an exclusive opportunity to walk through and explore one of the project’s four tunnels before they open to traffic. Once it’s all done, there will be two separate 35-foot tall hills, the Land Bridge will serve as a major connector for Memorial Park.