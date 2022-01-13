70º

TRAFFIC ALERT: Hazmat incident shuts down all mainlanes of 610 South Loop westbound near I-45 ramp

Hazmat incident on 610 South Loop near I-45 ramp (Houston Transtar)

HOUSTON – All westbound mainlanes of the I-610 South Loop near I-45 are closed due to a hazmat incident involving an 18-wheeler truck.

According to TxDOT, the closure may last through the afternoon commute. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

No injuries have been reported.

It is unknown when lanes will reopen.

