FIRST ON 2: Get ready, drivers- Another headache on the busy West Loop to start off the New Year

Anavid Reyes, Traffic Expert, KPRC

HOUSTON – Ladies and gentlemen, brace yourselves for a massive closure impacting the West Loop to start 2022-- you’re hearing this First On 2.

On Friday, January 7, the Westheimer exit on the West Loop northbound lanes will shut down at 9 p.m.

This will impact drivers heading to the Galleria from Meyerland, Bellaire or folks traveling from Sharpstown towards the Galleria using 59 into the West Loop.

This closure is a big one and according to The Texas Department of Transportation, it’ll last for about six months.

So TxDOT says drivers should exit San Felipe, U-Turn at San Felipe and grab Westheimer from there as their detour.

Officials tell me they didn’t want to interrupt any holiday travel, so that is why they waited for the start of the new year to put this closure in place.

Pack the patience, my friends-- you’re gonna need it!

