Get ready, drivers: Big closures coming soon on Tomball Tollway

Multiple closures are coming to Highway 249 near the Grand Parkway.

HOUSTON – The Harris County Toll Road Authority has been working on the Tomball Tollway for years, and most recently crews have been building out the direct connector ramps from the Tomball Tollway.

According to HCTRA, construction on the project is moving right along. Once the project is complete, drivers will be able to use new ramps leading to all four directions:

Heading north on the Tomball Tollway to eastbound and westbound on the Grand Parkway

And going eastbound and westbound on the Grand Parkway to southbound on Tomball Parkway.

The direct connector beams are being installed right now and this process requires multiple closures. The latest set kicks off on Dec. 27.

The northbound and southbound main lanes of the Tomball Tollway between Boudreaux and the Grand Parkway will close.

The northbound Northpointe entrance ramp to the Tomball Tollway will also close.

Detours:

Drivers traveling northbound will be detoured to the feeder road at the Boudreaux exit ramp and may re-enter the tollway using the Grand Parkway entrance ramp.

Drivers traveling southbound will be detoured to the feeder road at the Grand Parkway exit ramp and may re-enter the tollway using the Boudreaux entrance ramp.

According to the Harris County Toll Road Authority, crews should be done by next summer. The total project cost $92 million dollars.