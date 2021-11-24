75º

TRAFFIC ALERT: 5 eastbound lanes blocked on Katy Freeway at Park Ten after crash involving semi-trailer

Crews working to clear 18-wheeler crash on Katy Freeway (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Five eastbound lanes on the Katy Freeway at Park Ten are blocked after a crash involving a semi-trailer, Houston police reported.

Crews are working to clear the crash, but said drivers should expect delays.

You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.

