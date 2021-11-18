Here are slow spots to watch out for ahead of your Thanksgiving road trip

KPRC 2’s Anavid Reyes has your Thanksgiving Day traffic updates. Read more: https://www.click2houston.com/traffic/ SUBSCRIBE | https://www.click2houston.com/ Follow us: Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/KPRC2 Twitter | https://twitter.com/KPRC2 Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/kprc2

HOUSTON – If you’re traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, there are some lane closures that could make for a frustrating road trip. That’s only if you don’t know which areas to avoid.

Even though there won’t be any active construction spots during the Thanksgiving holiday, here are the top five construction hot spots to watch out for:

1: The North Freeway on the way to Huntsville- This could add time to your trip if you’re headed up to Dallas. There’s construction to widen I-45 on the northbound and southbound lanes near State Park Road 40.

2: Heads up if you’re headed to San Antonio! IH-10 in Columbus also has some lanes that are closed through December. Eastbound and westbound traffic will experience slows.

3: Drivers headed to Beaumont, or Louisiana- The East Freeway, the eastbound feeder has one lane closed from Decker to Thompson until December.

4 : If you’re driving through New Caney, Loop 494 at Caney Creek Bridge is shut down.

5: This is a big one, even if you’re staying in town: Starting this weekend, the SH-288 northbound and southbound direct connectors to the South Loop westbound main lanes will shut down. That closure will last until mid-February.

Hey, catching a flight to your Thanksgiving destination? Construction could impact you too!

Work already started at Bush Airport’s Terminal E to make way for the new international terminal, including the demolition of the Terminal D/E garage. Because of this construction, departing passengers and folks picking up or dropping off loved ones should expect delays.