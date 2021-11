All southbound lanes on the Southwest Freeway near Highway 288 are closed for a rollover big rig crash Wednesday morning, police said. Read more | https://www.click2houston.com/traffic/2021/11/03/southwest-freeway-heading-southbound-near-highway-288-closed-due-to-big-rig-crash/ SUBSCRIBE | https://www.click2houston.com/ Follow us: Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/KPRC2 Twitter | https://twitter.com/KPRC2 Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/kprc2

HOUSTON – All southbound lanes on the Southwest Freeway near Highway 288 are closed for a rollover big rig crash Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers said a big rig with a load that weighs nearly 45,000 lbs. rolled over during the crash around 3:30 a.m.

According to officers, heavy-duty wreckers are en route to the scene.

All drivers are asked to take an alternate route and avoid the area. Police said the connector to 288 appears to be closed as well.