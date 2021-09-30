Mostly Cloudy icon
Check your route: Gulf Freeway near Broadway closes due to pothole causing damage to tires, police say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Drivers have been asked to avoid the Gulf Freeway northbound near Broadway due to a pothole that police said has been causing damage to tires.

According to officers, the pothole has caused multiple flat tires.

TxDOT is headed to the scene. Drivers have been asked to take an alternate route, if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

