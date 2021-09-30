Check your route: Gulf Freeway near Broadway closes due to pothole causing damage to tires, police say

HOUSTON – Drivers have been asked to avoid the Gulf Freeway northbound near Broadway due to a pothole that police said has been causing damage to tires.
I-45 Gulf Freeway (northbound) @ Broadway, pothole in northbound lane is damaging vehicle tires. Avoid if possible. TXDOT is headed to the scene. #houtraffic— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 30, 2021
According to officers, the pothole has caused multiple flat tires.
TxDOT is headed to the scene. Drivers have been asked to take an alternate route, if possible.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.