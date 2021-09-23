Ask 2: What is HCTRA going to do with the cash-only toll?

HOUSTON – Question: What is the Harris County Toll Road Authority going to do with the cash-only toll booths?

Answer: Right now, those lanes aren’t being used and it’s causing a hold-up on the toll way. The Harris County Toll Road Authority didn’t give us the exact details on their plan, but they did say they’re getting rid of the cash-only booths at some point and they are planning on opening those lanes to traffic.

We understand the big question is, when?

HCTRA does not have an exact date on when this is happening, but in the coming months, they’ll announce their plan as they transition to an all electronic program.