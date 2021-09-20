Clear icon
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash at I-10 outbound at Washington Ave. blocking several lanes

HOUSTON – Houston Police Department officers are on the scene of a rollover crash at I-10 outbound at Washington Avenue which has four lanes blocked.

The crash is causing delays. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.

