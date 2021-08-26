10-vehicle crash blocks lanes on I-45 North Freeway, police say

HOUSTON – Police are urging drivers to take another route after a crash involving 10 vehicles on I-45 North Freeway Thursday.
Police said the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on I-45 North Freeway southbound at 610 North Loop. Two lanes are blocked.
According to officers, no injuries have been reported.
Drivers can expect delays in the area.
I-45 North Freeway (southbound) @ W. Gulf Bank, vehicle crash has two lanes blocked. Expect delays. @houtraffic— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 26, 2021
