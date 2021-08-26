Partly Cloudy icon
10-vehicle crash blocks lanes on I-45 North Freeway, police say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Police are urging drivers to take another route after a crash involving 10 vehicles on I-45 North Freeway Thursday.

Police said the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on I-45 North Freeway southbound at 610 North Loop. Two lanes are blocked.

According to officers, no injuries have been reported.

Drivers can expect delays in the area.

