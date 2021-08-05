TRAFFIC ALERT: I-45 northbound at FM 2989 in Walker County shut down due to fuel spill

HOUSTON – All northbound lanes on I-45 in Walker County are currently shut down due to a tanker spill, DPS says.

Officials said TxDOT has diverted all northbound traffic to the service road. Drivers should prepare for delays.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Walker County - Interstate 45 northbound is shutdown due to a tanker spill. @TXDOT has diverted all northbound traffic to the service road. Prepare for delays. pic.twitter.com/vSupivtMyN — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) August 5, 2021

