TRAFFIC ALERT: I-45 northbound at FM 2989 in Walker County shut down due to fuel spill

HOUSTON – All northbound lanes on I-45 in Walker County are currently shut down due to a tanker spill, DPS says.

Officials said TxDOT has diverted all northbound traffic to the service road. Drivers should prepare for delays.

You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.

