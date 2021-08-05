Mostly Cloudy icon
79º

Traffic

Ask 2: When are they going to be done with Loop 494 construction in New Caney?

Anavid Reyes, Traffic Expert, KPRC

Tags: Traffic, Loop 494, New Caney, Construction, Ask 2
Ask 2: Updates on Loop 494 reconstruction
Ask 2: Updates on Loop 494 reconstruction

HOUSTONAt KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: When will crews finish work on Loop 494?

Answer: TxDOT is in charge of this project and they’re reconstructing Loop 494 near Northpark Plaza Drive. The plan is to turn it into a four-lane road, adding a raised median, center turn lanes at some intersections and sidewalks. The bridge is closed right now and has been for almost two years. It was built in the late 40′s and TxDOT tells me they’re working to fix a foundation issue. The project was supposed to open by the third quarter of 2021 but they had to re-design a portion of the project due to utility issues. That pushed back their completion date to 20-25.

_

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Traffic expert and What’s Driving Houston reporter, proud Latina, lover of animals, food and our beautiful planet.

email

facebook

twitter