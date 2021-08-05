Ask 2: When are they going to be done with Loop 494 construction in New Caney?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: When will crews finish work on Loop 494?

Answer: TxDOT is in charge of this project and they’re reconstructing Loop 494 near Northpark Plaza Drive. The plan is to turn it into a four-lane road, adding a raised median, center turn lanes at some intersections and sidewalks. The bridge is closed right now and has been for almost two years. It was built in the late 40′s and TxDOT tells me they’re working to fix a foundation issue. The project was supposed to open by the third quarter of 2021 but they had to re-design a portion of the project due to utility issues. That pushed back their completion date to 20-25.