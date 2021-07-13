VIDEO: Armed suspect arrested on South Loop at Cullen after police chase, HPD says

HOUSTON – A suspect was taken into custody after a short pursuit on the South Loop at Cullen Tuesday afternoon.

Houston police said they responded to an assistance request made by Harris County Precinct 8 for the pursuit of an armed suspect.

Transtar cameras showed an SUV with flat tires going in reverse on the freeway as officers swarmed the vehicle and pinned it against the freeway wall.

All main lanes of the South Loop at Cullen were briefly shut down while police arrested the suspect. All lanes are now back open.

You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.