TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect delays on 610 East Loop as big rig wreck blocks multiple lanes

Expect delays on 610 East Loop as big rig wreck blocks multiple lanes (Houston Transtar)

HOUSTON – Traffic is stacking up on the northbound lanes of the 610 East Loop due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler. Houston Transtar cameras show a backup in the area of Market Street just south of Interstate 10.

Houston Police tweeted a warning to drivers that they should expect delays in the area.

It’s not clear yet if there are any injuries or what caused the crash, but as of just before noon on Friday, three lanes of the 610 loop remained blocked and emergency vehicles remain on the scene.

You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.

