I-45 south reopens after deadly crash involving street sweeper

HOUSTON – A fatal crash involving a street sweeper is under investigation Monday.

Deputies said the crash happened about 2:20 a.m. in the 20000 block of Interstate 45 South.

The sweeper crew, which consisted of a truck, two sweepers, and a crash truck, stopped on the shoulder of the freeway, investigators said. Deputies said the truck and two sweepers stopped on the shoulder while the truck stopped on the outside lane from the shoulder. According to investigators, a 1995 Montero Sport SUV was traveling on the shoulder and crashed into one of the street sweepers. The crash then caused both the SUV and sweeper truck to catch fire, deputies said.

Investigators said the driver of the SUV wasn’t able to get out of the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver of the sweeper truck was transported to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said. There were no other reported injuries.

Ad

The freeway is closed and an investigation is currently underway.