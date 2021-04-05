photo
67º

Traffic

1 dead, 1 injured in Fort Bend County head-on crash, deputies say

Erica Ponder
, Digital Content Producer

Tags: 
Crash
,
Deadly Crash
Authorities investigate a fatal crash near Richmond, Texas, on April 5, 2021. (KPRC)

RICHMOND, Texas – Fort Bend County deputies said one person is dead and another person was injured Monday during a crash near Richmond.

Deputies said they received a call at 5:09 a.m. about a head-on crash that happened on FM 359 near Settegast Ranch Road.

According to investigators, one of the vehicles caught fire.

Deputies said one person has been transported to the hospital.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: