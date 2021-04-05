1 dead, 1 injured in Fort Bend County head-on crash, deputies say

Authorities investigate a fatal crash near Richmond, Texas, on April 5, 2021.

RICHMOND, Texas – Fort Bend County deputies said one person is dead and another person was injured Monday during a crash near Richmond.

Deputies said they received a call at 5:09 a.m. about a head-on crash that happened on FM 359 near Settegast Ranch Road.

Major Accident: FM 359/Settegast Ranch Rd. At 5:09am dispatch received a call regarding a head-on collision with a vehicle on fire. 1 DOA, 1 transported to hospital. Crash team on scene. Avoid area is possible. pic.twitter.com/AbZb0OKKrD — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) April 5, 2021

According to investigators, one of the vehicles caught fire.

Deputies said one person has been transported to the hospital.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.