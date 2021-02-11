Ask 2: Is it true that the 288 toll road rate changes? If so, why?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Is it true that the 288 toll road rate changes? If so, why?

Answer: Yes, the toll lane rates on State Highway 288 do change.

According to the Drive288 website, “average prices vary and are typically higher during weekday rush hour periods and lower during non-peak periods and weekends.”

Click here to view toll lane rates at specific times, valid from Feb. 1, 2021.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.