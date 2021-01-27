Road closed after person in wheelchair hit on FM 1960, deputies say

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they said a person in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle on FM 1960 Wednesday.

Deputies said the crash happened at 3500 W. FM 1960. The driver who struck the person remained at the scene, investigators said.

Eastbound lanes of 1960 (near Walters) are slowed, but not completely shut down at the moment. For now, traffic is being diverted through a retail center lot and around the crash site. #HouNews https://t.co/Xjr8F6Dy9s — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 27, 2021

According to deputies, Life Flight was called to the scene for the victim and the victim’s condition is currently unknown.

