Ask 2: When can you drive through, if ever, at a red traffic light?

Question: When can you drive through, if ever, at a red traffic light?

Answer: I contacted Sergeant Stephen Woodard with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

He told me, the only time it is legal to travel through a red light is when directed by a police officer or flagger.

The only legal option, in this case, is to make a legal right turn and go around the light.