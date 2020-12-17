Ask 2: Why do many drivers drive with no headlights on? Shouldn’t their headlights be on if their wiper blades are on?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston

Question: Jeff Linhart: Why do many drivers, drive with no headlights on? Shouldn’t their headlights be on if their wiper blades are on?

Answer: Great question Jeff. For this answer, I drove out to northwest Houston to talk to my friend Tom Hinytzke, an instructor at E-Z Driving School. I asked him if it was illegal not to have your headlights on during the day in inclement weather.

Here’s what he said: “No, it is not against the law, it is preferred. It is recommended. It’s kind of like a rule, but it’s not law not to have them on,” Hinytzke said.

Hinytzke says use the low beams, not the high beams. Now of course, you better have your headlights on at night, but regardless of if it’s raining, you’ll get a ticket if you don’t.

Drivers, remember this: following distance. If you’re traveling 30 miles per hour, leave three-car links of distance between you and the car in front of you. In heavy rain, add an extra car link.

