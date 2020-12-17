18-wheeler falls off Highway 290 overpass, driver in critical condition: HCSO

CYPRESS, Texas – Traffic delays are underway after an 18-wheeler fell off the Highway 290 overpass in Cypress Thursday, according to Harris County sheriff’s deputies.

Crews said they were called to the scene on US 290 near SH 99 and were told a tractor-trailer fell off the overpass.

US 290/ SH99 Entrapment 12.17.20 Crews respond to a motor vehicle with entrapment on US 290 near SH 99 involving a tractor-trailer that reportedly fell off the overpass Thursday morning in Cypress. Fire crews extricated an adult male who was trapped inside the cab of the truck and EMS transported the patient in critical condition. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is on-scene investigating this incident. Expect delays in the area. Video: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO/ Cy-Fair FD #hounews #cypresstx #cyfairfd Posted by Cy-Fair Fire Department on Thursday, December 17, 2020

Fire crews said they extricated a man who was trapped inside the cab of the truck and EMS transported him to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies said they are investigating the incident. Drivers should expect delays in the area.