DPS announces temporary waiver for driver licenses, ID expirations ends in April

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday that the temporary waiver for driver licenses and identification cards will end in April.

DPS is urging customers to renew by appointment.

The waiver was granted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The waiver applies to driver licenses, commercial learner permits, ID cards and election identification certificates that expired on or after March 13, 2020.

Designated offices will be offering expanded hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, beginning Jan. 4. Customers can now make appointments for the additional office hours.

Here’s how to get your ID or license renewed:

Online renewals still a convenient option

Many Texans are eligible to skip the trip to the office entirely by renewing their DL/ID card or changing their address online at Texas.gov. Customers can also renew by phone at 1-866-357-3639 (1-866-DL-RENEW). The requirements and cost for online and phone renewal are the same as in-person transactions.

Scheduling an appointment

To schedule an appointment or check availability, visit the online appointment scheduler. If you are unable to find an appointment at the office of your choice, check back for availability at that office or other locations nearby.

According to DPS, customers can book appointments for a specific day and time, up to six months in advance, and show up 30 minutes or less before their scheduled time. Customers can check-in using the kiosk inside the office or from their mobile device.

Because of the no-shows, many offices offer customers without appointments to be placed on a “standby” list. They will be required to wait in the office and be assisted once there is a cancelation or no-show.