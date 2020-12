HOUSTON – A crash involving a METRO police unit has shut down the outbound lanes on the Northwest Freeway Friday, police said.

Police said the crash happened around 2:10 a.m. on Highway 290 and Barker Cypress.

According to investigators, a vehicle hit the METRO police unit while the METRO officer was assisting in traffic control.

Officers said both drivers were transported to the hospital.

The driver that hit the METRO unit was possibly intoxicated, police said.