WATCH: Big rig cab slams into store after head-on crash with another big rig

SHELDON, Texas – The cab of a big rig slammed into a convenience store Tuesday after a head-on crash with another big rig near Sheldon.

The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. on Beaumont Highway near Miller Road.

Officials with the Sheldon Community Fire Department said the errant cab crashed into the game room of a convenience store.

Surveillance video from inside the store showed a man at one of the gaming machines less than 20 seconds before the cab came barreling into the building.

The two truck drivers suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. No one in the store was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.