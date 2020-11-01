4 teens injured in Cinco Ranch crash

HOUSTON – Four teens were injured Saturday when a vehicle flipped in Cinco Ranch.

The crash was reported about 8 p.m. near the intersection of Commercial Center and Cinco Ranch boulevards.

According to a tweet from Fort Bend County deputies, the teen driver lost control of the vehicle.

Video of the scene showed the vehicle on its side after hitting a light pole.

Deputies said two of the teens were flown to the hospital and two others were taken by ambulance.

Their conditions were not immediately released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.