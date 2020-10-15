How city planners are building safer streets around TSU, UH

HOUSTON – The Third Ward community near Texas Southern University and The University of Houston is covered in construction cones, but all for a good purpose.

Intersections like Ennis and Cleburne are already starting to see improvements like wider sidewalks, which is a relief for walkers and bikers in the area.

Last year, Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis pledged to invest $30 million to reconstruct Cullen and other streets in the UH-TSU corridor. The construction is aimed at improving safety and accessibility for all users, including pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and transit riders. The project also includes drainage improvements to help reduce street flooding during heavy rain events as well as lighting and landscaping features.

Ellis, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and University of Houston President Renu Khator broke ground on the $19 million second phase of the Cullen Boulevard construction project Thursday.