Ask 2: How do you designate a highway?

Question: How do you designate a highway?

Question: How do you designate a highway?

Answer: According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the Texas Legislature established several memorial sign programs to honor certain individuals, places or organizations. Examples include designating a highway in honor of a public safety officer killed in the line of duty, memorializing a loved one killed by a drunk driver or recognizing volunteers who help keep our roadways clean and beautiful.

Recently, a portion of Beltway 8 was renamed in honor of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal who died in the line of duty on Sept. 27, 2019. Dhaliwal was a beloved deputy and member of the community. He was also the first Sikh to be allowed to wear traditional attire while in uniform as a sheriff’s deputy.

Knowing that TXDOT’s top priorities are focusing limited taxpayer dollars on highway safety and maintenance, reducing congestion and connecting Texas communities, state law requires outside resources to cover the costs of constructing and installing these signs. For more information on the Memorial Sign Program visit www.txdot.gov and search keyword “Memorial Sign."