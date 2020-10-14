Ask 2: How will a traffic ticket affect my insurance rates?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: How will a traffic ticket affect my insurance rates?

Answer: According to different traffic entities, it is likely that your insurance will be impacted by certain traffic tickets.

For example, getting a speeding ticket may increase the amount you pay for car insurance. Speeding tickets are considered part of your driving record and insurance companies can check your driving record. The companies can then use the information to help determine your risk of having an accident or making an insurance claim.

As a driver, you have to take into account different elements such as the type of violation, the number of violations, your state’s traffic laws and your insurance company’s policies, in order to determine if and how a traffic violation might result in increased insurance premiums.