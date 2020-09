SPRING, Texas – A chase ended with a crash Saturday which blocked part of Interstate 45 in Spring.

The crash was reported on the North Freeway at Louetta Road.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash started in Montgomery County.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash or why the vehicle was being chased.

Traffic was being diverted off the freeway just before the scene of the crash. Drivers should avoid the area.