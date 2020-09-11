Ask 2: When are parking meters enforced?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: When are parking meters enforced?

Answer: According to the city of Houston, parking meters are enforced Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., except where pay station or posted signs indicate otherwise. Parking meters are not enforced on official city holidays.

For a full list of official city of Houston observed holidays, please click here.