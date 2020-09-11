Ask 2: When are parking meters enforced?

90ºF

Anavid Reyes, Traffic Expert, KPRC

Parking signs are seen in Houston on Aug. 22, 2018.

HOUSTONAt KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: When are parking meters enforced?

Answer: According to the city of Houston, parking meters are enforced Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., except where pay station or posted signs indicate otherwise. Parking meters are not enforced on official city holidays.

For a full list of official city of Houston observed holidays, please click here.

