How to join the KPRC 2 traffic team on Waze

KPRC 2 and Waze have teamed up to help you navigate the tricky traffic in Houston.
Here’s how you can join our team:
- Download the free Waze app from your app store.
- Tap on your name.
- Scroll down and tap “Teams.”
- Select KPRC 2 from the list.
Watch the video attached to this story to see a demonstration of the sign-up process.
Joining the team lets you report a trouble spot to KPRC 2 traffic expert Anavid Reyes. Then, she might use your report to help inform other drivers about the problem.
Drive safe, Houston.