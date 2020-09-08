86ºF

How to join the KPRC 2 traffic team on Waze

KPRC 2 Staff

KPRC 2 and Waze have teamed up to help you navigate the tricky traffic in Houston.

Here’s how you can join our team:

  1. Download the free Waze app from your app store.
  2. Tap on your name.
  3. Scroll down and tap “Teams.”
  4. Select KPRC 2 from the list.

Watch the video attached to this story to see a demonstration of the sign-up process.

Joining the team lets you report a trouble spot to KPRC 2 traffic expert Anavid Reyes. Then, she might use your report to help inform other drivers about the problem.

Drive safe, Houston.

