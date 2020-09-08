Here’s why officials say you should stick to observing school zone laws despite online classes

HOUSTON – Many students will be plugging in and powering on their computers instead of lacing up their shoes and dashing out the door to catch the bus for their first day of school.

Even though classroom settings and school campuses are seeing a lot of change compared to last year, drivers still need to hang on to our old routine when it comes to school zones.

Sgt. Stephen Woodard, of the Texas Department of Public Safety, agrees that those school zone driving habits should still be observed. He said officers will still be out patrolling near school zones.

“I’m sitting in a school zone now, where there’s school zone signage, from one end of the road to the other, but there’s no flashing signal, but what there is, is a sign that is posted on the road that says slow down, to 20 miles an hour, and it has the school zone times,” Woodard said.

Their job is to keep school zones safe and they say your job as a driver is to respect the school zone rules, with or without students in a building and during or outside regular school times.

So yes, officers will be onsite monitoring school zones even if there aren’t students inside a school building.

The fine for speeding in a school zone in Texas is $200 for speeding 1-5 mph above the posted speed limit and well over $300 if speeding more than 30 mph.

The ticket for texting in a school zone is $200 where signs are posted.