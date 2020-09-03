Cement spills onto SH 288 after mixer truck rolls over

PEARLAND, Texas – A crash involving a cement-mixer truck closed a part of State Highway 288 on Thursday in Brazoria County.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. on the northbound side of SH 288 at FM 518.

Video from Sky 2 showed a the mixer truck had rolled onto its side and cement was spilled across several lanes of the freeway. Several tow trucks could be seen as crews worked to clean up the mess.

Traffic was being diverted off the freeway at the Magnolia Parkway exit.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.