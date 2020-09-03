AAA: Texas gas prices this Labor Day weekend are the cheapest in 16 years

HOUSTON – Texans who take a road trip to celebrate Labor Day this weekend will see some of the cheapest gas prices in more than a decade.

According to AAA Texas, the statewide average price for a gallon of gas on Thursday morning was $1.91. That is 37 cents lower than last year. The national average is $2.23 per gallon, which is 34 cents less than last year.

“Texas pump prices are setting up to be the cheapest for a gallon of regular unleaded on Labor Day since 2004,” said Daniel Armbruster, of AAA Texas. “This shows just how much an impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on fuel prices, even after a major hurricane interrupted refinery operations in the Gulf of Mexico.”

Analysts say that the low prices may not last if those rigs in the Gulf remain offline for an extended period. That would lead to a tightening of supply.

Texas drivers are paying the second-lowest prices in the country for gasoline, according to AAA.

AAA said San Antonio has the cheapest average price in the state at $1.81 per gallon, while Odessa has the highest at $2.13 per gallon.