ASK 2: Who do I call if the street lights on my block have gone out?

HOUSTON – – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Who do I call if the street lights on my block have gone out?

Answer: According to the city of Houston, street light outages should be reported directly to CenterPoint Energy at 713-207-2222 or online at the CenterPoint Energy website Electric Outage Center. When reporting an outage to CenterPoint, you will need to have the six-digit number found on the light pole or the address where the light is located. This will expedite the maintenance process.

Please note, if there is a City construction project in the area, CenterPoint Energy will frequently disconnect power to the street lights for the duration of the project. CenterPoint will not re-energize the lights until the project has been completely finished.