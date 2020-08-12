Ask 2: How much does it cost to tow your car?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: How much does it cost to tow your car?

Answer: If you’re in the Houston area, there’s actually a service you can use for free. The Gulf Coast Regional Tow-and-Go service can tow your car up to one mile for free. Remember this service does not cover you if you were involved in a crash.

Tow-and-Go is expanding from just covering Houston city limits, now reaching Jersey Village, La Porte, Bellaire and Humble.

So, if your car gets stalled out in the main lanes, shoulders, ramps, HOV or HOT lanes on the freeways, you can call 713-881-3333.

Otherwise, a typical tow fee is $100.