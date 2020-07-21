76ºF

Deadly accident shuts down lanes on Southwest Freeway at 610

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A deadly accident has shut down lanes on the Southwest Freeway at 610 Tuesday morning.

Police said a crash involving two vehicles has all southbound lanes closed on IH-69 Southwest Fwy southbound at Newcastle.

Police are trying to direct traffic to the Weslayan exit.

Police are encouraging drivers to find a different route.

