Deadly accident shuts down lanes on Southwest Freeway at 610

HOUSTON – A deadly accident has shut down lanes on the Southwest Freeway at 610 Tuesday morning.
Police said a crash involving two vehicles has all southbound lanes closed on IH-69 Southwest Fwy southbound at Newcastle.
Police are trying to direct traffic to the Weslayan exit.
Police are encouraging drivers to find a different route.