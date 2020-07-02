Mini traffic units working to slash number of street racers in Harris County

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is taking community policing to a new level after recent data revealed Harris County has some of the deadliest roadways in the nation.

To address it, they’ve created so-called “mini traffic units” in each of the office’s five districts.

It’s no secret we’ve seen cars speeding down highways, especially during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

These district traffic enforcement units kicked off in May in east Harris County.

The East District 3 patrol was the first to get the task implemented and running.

Two deputies, one working a morning side and another with a power shift from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. will execute this work schedule in each district. The morning side will be focusing on primarily resident-based complaints on traffic problems in the district. The power shift will also work on resident- and business-based complainants, speeders in neighborhoods, racing vehicles and 18-wheelers and dump truck parking.