HOUSTON – A deputy constable from Harris County Precinct 5 was injured Wednesday in a crash on the Katy Freeway.

The crash was reported about 3:30 a.m. on the westbound side of Interstate 10 at North Post Oak Road.

Authorities said the deputy was in a cruiser when the vehicle was hit from behind by another vehicle.

The deputy suffered a back injury and was hospitalized.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.