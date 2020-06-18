100 deadliest days for teen drivers

HOUSTON – Shocking statistics show for every mile driven, new teen drivers are three times more likely to be in a deadly crash compared to adults, according to AAA. What can be even more shocking is that right now, we are under the 100 deadliest days on the road for teen drivers.

Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes took a look at what this means for these young Texas drivers.

AAA says about 68 teens in Texas are killed in a car crash every summer and in the past month, 72% of teen drivers nationwide admitted to risky behavior behind the wheel.

Russell Henk with the Texas A&M transportation institute created an organization called “Teens in the Driver Seat” years ago in order to help reduce the number of crashes involving teens.

“You know there’s no closure, you get that knock or that call from DPS or police and it’s over,” said Henk.

Elmer Wilson is a senior at Shadow Creek High School in Alvin and is a member of Teens in the Driver Seat, and he encourages his peers to do the right thing when behind the wheel because you never know what can happen.

“If someone hits you, and your friend flies out the window, if something happens to them you’ll feel that..you’ll feel like ok that was on me,” said Wilson.

According to Henk, the five leading risks for teen crashes are: