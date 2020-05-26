What you need to know if you plan on using Uber or Lyft in the future

HOUSTON – Since COVID 19, ridership has dropped 80% for companies like UBER or Lyft as customers and drivers don’t feel safe amid this pandemic. UBER and Lyft both say though their commitment to safety is not new, their approach to a new rider experience is.

Here’s what you need to know if you plan on using UBER in the near future:

As of May 18, Uber’s app looked different.

According to Sachin Kansal, with UBER, “...for example, in the app, we built a COVID hub, which is a one-stop-shop for all things COVID.”

Here, the rider or driver can cancel their trip if they feel unsafe.

UBER said it also has a way to see if drivers are wearing face masks, aside from taking the mask selfie before they start to work, as they’re required now. Before it was just encouraged.

If a rider cancels a ride and reports the driver was not wearing a mask, that driver will be terminated.

You can watch a full conference with information to the new changes here.

Here’s what you need to know if you plan on using Lyft in the near future:

Lyft announced a new health safety program with new policies, which launched in early May.

An important feature: a new personal health certification, which will require all riders and drivers to wear face masks when using Lyft--much like UBER.

“With guidance from the CDC and local officials, Lyft is taking action to build products and implement policies that help keep riders and drivers safe, as well as empower our community to protect themselves and those around them,” said Angie Westbrock, VP of Global Operations and Head of Lyft’s COVID-19 Response Task Force. “We want the new Health Safety Program to have a meaningful impact and set a new standard for rideshare health safety.”

This is what both rideshare companies are doing:

Both rideshare companies are also asking passengers to not ride in the front seat.

When possible, riders are asked to roll down their window, to avoid re-circulated air.

Also, all passengers are encouraged to handle their own luggage.