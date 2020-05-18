Fatal crash closes part of Southwest Freeway at Beltway 8
HOUSTON – A fatal crash Monday has closed a section of the Southwest Freeway at Beltway 8.
The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. on the southbound side of U.S. Highway 59 near West Bellfort Avenue exit.
All mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway SB at Beltway 8 blocked due to fatal crash. Seek alternate route and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/vpbDDHhKAF— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) May 18, 2020
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.
Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes.
This story is developing.
