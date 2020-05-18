91ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Traffic

Fatal crash closes part of Southwest Freeway at Beltway 8

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Southwest Freeway, Beltway 8
photo

HOUSTON – A fatal crash Monday has closed a section of the Southwest Freeway at Beltway 8.

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. on the southbound side of U.S. Highway 59 near West Bellfort Avenue exit.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes.

You can check real-time traffic conditions at Click2Houston.com/Traffic.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: