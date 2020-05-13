Man killed in hit-and-run crash in north Harris County

HOUSTON – A man who was walking across a north Harris County road Tuesday was hit and killed by a vehicle.

The crash was reported about 8 p.m. at Kuykendahl and Cypress Landing roads.

According to Harris County deputies, they arrived at the scene to find a man’s body lying on the road.

Witnesses reported that a gray Honda Civic hit the man and then left the scene, deputies said. Pieces of the car found at the scene seemed to confirm that information, deputies said.

Investigators said the man was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.