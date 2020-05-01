1 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash near Spring

SPRING, Texas – One person was killed Friday morning and another person was injured during a head-on crash near Spring.

The crash was reported about 5:45 a.m. on FM 2920 near Bridgestone Lane.

According to authorities, a vehicle drove into oncoming traffic and slammed into another vehicle. One of the drivers was killed and the other driver was critically injured.

The injured driver had to be cut from the vehicle.

Drivers can expect major delays in the area while the crash is being investigated.