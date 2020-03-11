Traveling this spring break? Here are some closures you may want to know about

HOUSTON – Traveling for spring break? The Texas Department of Transportation wants to make sure drivers are navigating in the safest and most efficient way possible.

Because of major projects to increase visibility, traffic flow and safety, TxDOT will still continue working during these heavy travel periods. With a growing population, as well as spring break, the Rodeo and other activities in Greater Houston, TxDOT representatives encourage drivers to be informed before hitting the road.

“There’s a lot of activities going on with Rodeo, spring break activities." said Danny Perez, of TxDOT. “So, what we’re trying to do is work with our contractors to make sure we’re minimizing impacts but keeping work flowing. We’re minimizing some of our closures. We’re doing more nightly closures, but we still have to work.”

Know before you go

TxDOT is encouraging drivers to utilize the Transtar website and app to check their routes. They also encourage drivers to be mindful of weather and be aware of construction workers on the roadways. Of course, officials said, always leave extra time for unexpected incidents.

“It’s critical to know before you go,” Perez said.

More construction information can be found at Traffic.HoustonTranstar.org/construction/

Notable closures during spring break weeks

610 West Loop

Location: Northbound Connector Ramp to IH-69 SOUTHWEST Northbound and Southbound

Lanes affected: Total closure

Duration: Closed nightly 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM through the morning of Tuesday March 24

Detours: Motorist to take connectors to IH 69 Southbound. Take exit to Chimney Rock Rd. U-turn at Chimney Rock Rd. onto IH 69 Northbound Frontage Rd. Take first entrance ramp onto IH 69 Northbound Main Lanes.

-----

Location: Southbound Exit Ramp to POST OAK RD

Lanes affected: Total closure

Duration: Closed nightly 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM through Friday March 13

Detours: All traffic is able to exit at San Felipe SB Exit ramp and take uturn back to Post Oak Rd.

US 290

Location: Entrance Ramp from Skinner, Exit Ramp to Telge, Entrance Ramp from Barker Cypress

Lanes affected: Total closure

Duration: Closed nightly 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM through Friday March 13

Detours: Detour to the Telge Rd entrance ramp and for the closed exit ramp to Telge, detour to Huffmeister and U-turn back to Telge Rd

SH 288

Location: North entrance ramp after Reed Rd

Lanes affected: Total closure

Duration: Closed continuously until 5:00 AM, Friday, March 20

Detours: Reed Road exit or 610 use direct connector