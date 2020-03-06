Weekend traffic closures: Areas Houston drivers will want to avoid ahead of Spring Break travel

HOUSTON – Construction and the associated road closures this weekend is something drivers in Houston should take note of.

KPRC 2′s Sofia Ojeda goes over what you need to know about some major interruptions planned for the weekend.

3-Lane Closure

Location: 290 eastbound from Pinemont Drive to 34th Street

Closed from Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Alternate 290 eastbound from Pinemont Drive to 34th Street.Tollway southbound to Katy Freeway.

Total Closures

Location: I-45 southbound from West Dallas Street to I-69 Eastex.

Closed Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. southbound connector ramp to I-69 north also closed.

Detours: Take 288 southbound to I-610 eastbound, or take 288 south to Binz Road, exit and turn around at 69 northbound.

--------

Location: 610 northbound and southbound connector ramps to I-69 southbound.

Closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Detours: Take connector ramps to I-69 northbound, exit Weslayan Street. Make a u-turn at Weslayan on I-69 southbound frontage road. Take first entrance ramp on I-69 southbound.