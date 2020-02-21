Weekend construction: 3 areas Houston drivers will want to avoid

HOUSTON – Road construction this weekend will create fewer headaches than it has the past couple of weekends, but there are still some areas to avoid. Here they are:

1. The West Loop

Nightly closures on the West Loop at the Southwest Freeway will continue this weekend, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. These closures will continue through March 2.

A little farther north on the West Loop, construction continues on the Uptown bus rapid transit project. That construction will have the West Loop southbound feeder road closed all weekend long between Woodway and Post Oak. Two main lanes will be shut down along the same stretch on Sunday from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2. Downtown Houston

The direct connection from the Gulf Freeway northbound to U.S. 59 southbound will be closed all weekend long. The alternate route will take you through downtown on I-45 to I-10 eastbound and then onto U.S. 59 southbound.

Also, a small stretch of U.S. 59 northbound, between Tuam and Polk Street, will be restricted by three lanes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

3. US 290 in Cypress

This weekend’s main lane construction on U.S. 290 occurs eastbound between Mueschke Road and Skinner. Three lanes will be blocked all weekend long.