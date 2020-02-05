More congestion: What you should know about the year-long construction project on the East Freeway

HOUSTON – Houston roads already have their fair share of issues, but another headache just got thrown into the mix.

The Waco Street bridge on the East Freeway at Waco Street will be closed starting Wednesday as a reconstruction project gets underway, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

According to a news release, the bridge will close Wednesday at 9 p.m. and will remain closed until the project is complete.

TxDOT said the demolition process is expected to start Friday, and all east and westbound lanes of the East Freeway will be closed until 5 a.m. Monday while crews complete the demolition.

Drivers in the area will need to exit Waco Street and stay on the frontage road until the next available exit, TxDOT said.

According to the news release, the project will also widen existing sidewalks from 4 to 8 feet and the bike lanes from 4 to 5 feet.

People should expect delays in the area while construction is underway. The reconstruction is expected to be completed by December 2020, but they are motivated to finish early.

Visit Houstontranstar.org to see additional lane closure related to the project. TxDOT said that all closures are subject to change due to weather.