Hazmat spill closes I-45 southbound near Conroe

CONROE, Texas – A hazmat spill Monday has prompted the closure of one side of Interstate 45 near Conroe.

The heavy-truck crash was reported about 3:10 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near FM Road 3083.

According to Houston Transtar, all lanes of the southbound side of the freeway are closed.

It was not immediately clear how long it will take authorities to clean up the spill and reopen the freeway.

